A father previously cries in court as he prepares to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court in connection with the shooting of his son on school premises. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

The trial of a Johannesburg father who shot and killed his son, apparently by mistake, is likely to be transferred to the South Gauteng High Court.

This emerged in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where Sibusiso Emanuel Tshabalala briefly appeared.

Prosecutor Tumi Maunye presented a letter to the court from the Director of Public Prosecutions, who indicated that the case would be transferred to the High Court.

Tshabalala is facing a murder charge after he shot dead 16-year-old Luyanda Themba Tshabalala, in what he called a freak accident.

The incident happened outside the child's school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on the evening of June 5.

He apparently told his wife that he thought he was being hijacked.

Police said previously that, according to information in the docket, Tshabalala had taken his son to school to attend evening classes.

"The father dropped the boy and he locked his vehicle and waited inside... he then fell asleep. The boy [later] came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father's vehicle," Soweto West cluster spokesperson Captain Mpande Khoza said.

"The father who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him... got scared by the knocking of his son [and] he pulled out his firearm and shot towards the direction of the person who was knocking," Khoza said.

He then realised that he had shot his son.

The case was postponed to September 4 for further investigation.

