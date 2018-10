The case of a KwaZulu-Natal man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter at least 900 times has been postponed again for further investigation.



The Verulam Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday that the psychologist's report on the child and the DNA analysis report had not been completed.



The man, 43, appeared briefly via video link from Westville prison before his matter was stood down.



The accused, who is alleged to have raped the child from 2013 to 2018, did not appear for the second occasion when his name was called up because of technical problems with the video link.



His lawyer, Mondli Mthethwa, told journalists that the accused would appear in court in person on October 16, which is a provisional court date.



On that date he will be given a date for his case – December 13, according to Mthethwa.



His case was also postponed during a previous court appearance.



The man is charged with rape, sexual grooming of children, and exposure or display of or causing exposure or display of child pornography or pornography to children.



He also faces charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, compelling or causing children to witness sexual acts and child abuse or deliberate neglect of a child.



The man was allegedly assaulted by Verulam residents and security guards on June 11 after allegations that he had been raping the little girl since her mother's death five years ago emerged.