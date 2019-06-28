Case of man arrested for assault of homeless man removed from court roll

The case of the man arrested in connection with an attack on a homeless man in Muckleneuk, has been removed from the court roll.

The man was supposed to make his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate' s Court on Friday on a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, a prosecutor has since confirmed that the man will no longer appear.

Neither the police nor the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could immediately provide a reason for the removal of the case or say whether the suspect has been released.

Earlier, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed that the man had been arrested and would face an attempted murder charge.

Police traced the man after speaking to a homeless man who opened a case this week.

News24 has also seen the case docket, where it was noted that the victim had been attacked and stabbed in an area opposite Magnolia Park in the early hours of February 5.

News24 previously reported that police tracked down homeless men who claimed that they had been attacked by a man, who wore a balaclava, while they were sleeping in Muckleneuk.

A homeless man who did not want to reveal his identity, told News24 that he had woken up in the early hours of the morning last month to find a man violently stabbing him.

The man recounted his ordeal, saying the attack happened at around 03:00 and that his attacker wore a black hooded jacket and wielded a large knife.

Earlier, News24 reported that the man who was supposed to appear in court had not been linked to the spate of murders of homeless people in the area. Five bodies were discovered in Muckleneuk.