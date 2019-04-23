Case of theft against Msimanga's brother withdrawn

The theft case implicating the brother of DA Gauteng premier candidate and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been withdrawn, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Nkululeko Msimanga, who is a revenue agent for the City of Tshwane, was implicated in the theft of computer boxes from the City's offices, it emerged two weeks ago.

"The was no sufficient prospects to rule on the case and no witness came forward or was willing to give a statement," police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24.

Selepe said that, before the case could go to court, the police had referred it to the National Prosecuting Authority to make a decision on whether or not to prosecute, because of lack of evidence. The case was then withdrawn.

"If the victim (complainant) comes forward again and provides us with more information and more evidence, then we can reopen the case and start investigating again," Selepe said.

Previously News24 reported that City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that, on two separate dates - March 12 around 15:20 and March 19 around 14:15 - computer boxes had gone missing from the offices, and Nkululeko had been implicated in their disappearance.

The ANC caucus had claimed that Nkululeko had allegedly been caught on video carrying the computers out.

"The ANC Tshwane caucus will follow up on this case and ensure that the officials who reported this case are not victimised and purged by the political administration, the DA. We will continue to work tirelessly to expose the shenanigans of Msimanga and his gang who ruled Tshwane corruptly," the caucus said in a statement.