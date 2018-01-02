 

Case postponed against farmer who allegedly shot mourner

2018-01-02 19:51

Mxolisi Mngadi

Pietermaritzburg - A farmer who allegedly shot and killed a mourner at a funeral on his farm in Cramond, Pietermaritzburg, appeared briefly in court on Tuesday on a murder charge, police said.

The matter was postponed to next week, when his formal bail application is expected to be heard, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Edward Philip Solomon, 66, appeared in the New Hanover Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the murder of mourner Mothiwa Ngubane, 42, at Otto's Bluff on Saturday.

Solomon allegedly asked the people attending the funeral to leave, she said.

"When one of the family members tried to intervene, the farmer drew his gun and [allegedly] shot the man." 

The deceased sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. He died at the scene.

Solomon fled the scene in his vehicle, but was later arrested.

He was allegedly found in possession of two rifles, one 9mm pistol and a toy gun.

