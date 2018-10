The mother of two was arrested at a Pick n Pay outlet near her workplace on October 13, according to IOL.



The woman reportedly "nibbled" on the cheese roll priced at R3.99, while shopping and absent-mindedly placed the empty plastic wrapping in her pocket.



She was then apprehended by security officers after she had paid for other items.

IOL reported that the woman was "distraught" after being bundled into the back of a police van and being held captive for three hours at the Table Bay Harbour police station.



Captain FC van Wyk, Western Cape police spokesperson, confirmed the incident to News24.



"A theft case was registered at Table Bay Harbour [police station] for investigation. A suspect was arrested and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on October 15. The case was withdrawn at court the same day," Van Wyk said.



Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna told News24 on Tuesday they had a meeting with the customer and apologised for the way the matter was handled.



"We are glad to say she accepted our apology and the matter is now fully resolved."