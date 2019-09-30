 

Cash Paymaster Services loses appeal bid, ordered to pay R316m back to Sassa

2019-09-30 14:59

Jeanette Chabalala

Sassa head office. (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images, file)

Sassa head office. (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ordered Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to pay back an amount of R316m back to the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa). 

CPS had approached the SCA to appeal a 2018 ruling of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that it repays the agency, with interest.  

READ | CPS not paying R316m back to Sassa without a fight

This after Sassa paid CPS in 2014 after the company claimed it had enrolled more grant recipients and beneficiaries than for which it had been contracted to provide services.

Civil society organisation Corruption Watch petitioned the court in 2015 to have the payment reversed.

Earlier this month, CPS reportedly argued before the SCA justices that Sassa unduly benefited from a service for which they did not pay. 

CPS also argued that "the penny dropped" after the contract between the parties in question came into effect and it realised that 11 million beneficiaries had to be registered in addition to the nine million to which it had agreed, OFM reported. 

However, in handing down his judgment on Monday, Judge Clive Plasket said: "In my view, CPS's claim for payment was contrived and opportunistic." 

"There was consequently no lawful basis for the decision to pay CPS the amount of R316 447 361.41, and it must be repaid by CPS to SASSA. As a result, the appeal must fail."

amaBhungane previously reported that Sassa and then chief executive officer Virginia Petersen, at the time accepted the CPS claim at face value and paid the R316m.

Read more on:    sassa  |  cps  |  state capture  |  social grants  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Family of missing 8-year-old Port Elizabeth boy convinced body found in field is his

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No jackpot winners in Sunday Daily Lotto draw 2019-09-29 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 