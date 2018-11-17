 

Cash stash: Questions raised about how Anoj Singh funded his lifestyle

2018-11-17 10:46

Kyle Cowan

Anoj Singh (File, Gallo Images)

Anoj Singh (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

For three years former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh's substantial salary accumulated in his bank accounts, with no monthly payments or debit orders.

A forensic investigation by Fundudzi Forensic Specialists has found that Singh accumulated R19m in one of his FNB bank accounts – some of which was his monthly remuneration.

The source of the remaining funds are unknown and have been branded "suspicious".

He now faces a difficult question over how he was funding his lifestyle between July 2012 and July 2015 if he did not utilise his salary.

Fundudzi was mandated by National Treasury to conduct an investigation into various allegations of financial irregularity and maladministration at Eskom and Transnet relating to state capture.

The more than 700-page report was published by Treasury on Friday.

Crucial analysis

The report reveals crucial analysis of four of Singh's bank accounts, statements of which were contained in his Transnet and Eskom email accounts and computer hard drives.

Singh held the key position of CFO at two state-owned enterprises which conducted deals with the Gupta family and their associates as well as irregular deals with global consultancy McKinsey.

He was the CFO at Transnet when the multi-billion rand 1064 locomotive procurement went ahead, and was present at Eskom when the Gupta family's Tegeta Resources was paid a controversial R659m prepayment.

It was established that the family used the massive Eskom prepayment to assist them in purchasing Optimum Coal from global mining giant Glencore in early 2016.

READ: Treasury drops looting bomb

The report has confirmed media reports over the past two years that revealed the prepayment was highly irregular.

The locomotive procurement also benefitted the Gupta family, who received commissions from the successful bidders China South Rail worth a cool R5bn.

Singh's cash stash

Singh was an instrumental player in the Guptas' capture of Transnet and Eskom and was axed last year after mounting evidence emerged over his role.

Now, he will need to field tough questions over his personal financial affairs.

"It is not clear how Singh was servicing his personal accounts because for a period of four years we could not see any debit orders or cash withdrawals for paying his personal accounts. It is also not clear whether Singh was using another bank account to service his personal accounts, if that is the case, what were the sources of Singh’s other income," the Fundudzi report reads.

READ: Court papers show Transnet executives colluded fraudulently

"They [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or Hawks] will need to further investigate what are the sources of money that accumulated to a bank balance of R19m."

"Singh may have received funds from other sources to service his personal lifestyle as there were minimal transactions in his bank account."

Suspicious amounts

An analysis of credits into one of Singh's account "reflected large sums of money whose sources are unknown and suspicious".

Singh was appointed as acting group CFO for Transnet in 2009, a position that was made permanent in 2012. He joined Eskom in 2015.

The report shows that Singh accumulated cash in his accounts totalling R19m by the start of 2016.

ALSO READ: Embattled Eskom CFO Anoj Singh resigns with immediate effect

Singh also apparently lied to Fundudzi investigators.

In response to questions Singh said the funds were all in respect of his salary from Eskom and Transnet.

"Singh is not telling the truth by stating that all funds received were in lieu of employment... because the analysis shows that he received other suspicious credits into his bank accounts," the report reads.

Fundudzi also picked up large transfers to attorney's trust accounts which they say need to be investigated further by the Hawks to determine if he was making large purchases in this manner.

Read more on:    transnet  |  eskom  |  guptas  |  anoj singh

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Living on a dumpsite since 1992

2018-11-17 10:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: City of Cape Town pours nearly 12 000 litres of alcohol down the drain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 11:47 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 16 2018-11-16 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 