Cash stash: Questions raised about how Anoj Singh funded his lifestyle

For three years former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh's substantial salary accumulated in his bank accounts, with no monthly payments or debit orders.



A forensic investigation by Fundudzi Forensic Specialists has found that Singh accumulated R19m in one of his FNB bank accounts – some of which was his monthly remuneration.

The source of the remaining funds are unknown and have been branded "suspicious".

He now faces a difficult question over how he was funding his lifestyle between July 2012 and July 2015 if he did not utilise his salary.

Fundudzi was mandated by National Treasury to conduct an investigation into various allegations of financial irregularity and maladministration at Eskom and Transnet relating to state capture.

The more than 700-page report was published by Treasury on Friday.

Crucial analysis

The report reveals crucial analysis of four of Singh's bank accounts, statements of which were contained in his Transnet and Eskom email accounts and computer hard drives.

Singh held the key position of CFO at two state-owned enterprises which conducted deals with the Gupta family and their associates as well as irregular deals with global consultancy McKinsey.

He was the CFO at Transnet when the multi-billion rand 1064 locomotive procurement went ahead, and was present at Eskom when the Gupta family's Tegeta Resources was paid a controversial R659m prepayment.

It was established that the family used the massive Eskom prepayment to assist them in purchasing Optimum Coal from global mining giant Glencore in early 2016.

The report has confirmed media reports over the past two years that revealed the prepayment was highly irregular.

The locomotive procurement also benefitted the Gupta family, who received commissions from the successful bidders China South Rail worth a cool R5bn.

Singh's cash stash

Singh was an instrumental player in the Guptas' capture of Transnet and Eskom and was axed last year after mounting evidence emerged over his role.

Now, he will need to field tough questions over his personal financial affairs.

"It is not clear how Singh was servicing his personal accounts because for a period of four years we could not see any debit orders or cash withdrawals for paying his personal accounts. It is also not clear whether Singh was using another bank account to service his personal accounts, if that is the case, what were the sources of Singh’s other income," the Fundudzi report reads.

"They [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or Hawks] will need to further investigate what are the sources of money that accumulated to a bank balance of R19m."

"Singh may have received funds from other sources to service his personal lifestyle as there were minimal transactions in his bank account."

Suspicious amounts

An analysis of credits into one of Singh's account "reflected large sums of money whose sources are unknown and suspicious".

Singh was appointed as acting group CFO for Transnet in 2009, a position that was made permanent in 2012. He joined Eskom in 2015.

The report shows that Singh accumulated cash in his accounts totalling R19m by the start of 2016.

Singh also apparently lied to Fundudzi investigators.

In response to questions Singh said the funds were all in respect of his salary from Eskom and Transnet.

"Singh is not telling the truth by stating that all funds received were in lieu of employment... because the analysis shows that he received other suspicious credits into his bank accounts," the report reads.

Fundudzi also picked up large transfers to attorney's trust accounts which they say need to be investigated further by the Hawks to determine if he was making large purchases in this manner.