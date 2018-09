Rahima Moosa Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday said that the cause of death of nine babies earlier this year, after contracting a condition which leads to the inflammation of the gut, remained unknown.

Acting CEO of the hospital Dr Frew Benson said that the babies had died of an infective condition called Necrotizing Enterocolitis - “The cause [of which] is not well understood”.

Between March and July this year, the hospital had 43 cases of this infective condition. All nine of the babies which subsequently died were premature.

Benson said that during this outbreak, “we had more cases than normal”.

However, an “extensive investigation” into the outbreak, by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases was unable to determine the exact cause of why the babies had contracted Necrotizing Enterocolitis.

Benson said the outbreak at the hospital ended in July.