The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will step in to help facilitate possible retrenchments at the SABC, the public broadcaster's spokesperson Neo Momodu said on Saturday.

This follows a meeting between unions and management on Friday where it was agreed that the notice that there may be retrenchments has been put in abeyance until the further details unions asked for are made available.

This does not mean the process has stopped.

"The SABC confirms that the Section 189 process is still underway and will comply with all the legal requirements in consulting all stakeholders, as the parties continue to seek consensus on possible means to avert retrenchments," said Momodu.

Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act allows for companies to retrench employees and sets out how it must be done.

"This was also to ensure that the parties work together in finding an amicable solution, in an attempt to avoid and/or minimize any possible retrenchments as envisaged in terms of section 189 of the LRA," said Momodu.

In September Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said in a letter to staff the decision to retrench formed part of cost cutting.

"The next step is for the SABC to engage in joint consensus seeking consultations with organised labour. We will keep all employees informed of developments relating to this process," the statement read.

In August Parliament's portfolio committee on communications heard that the SABC is currently close to R700m in debt.

It owed its creditors R694m, with further accruals of R475m expected, according to SABC chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon.

