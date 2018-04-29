 

CCTV footage provides no clues of Norwegian student whereabouts

2018-04-29 23:00

Christina Pitt

Security camera. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Security camera. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Southern Cape police said that  CCTV footage of the missing Norwegian student Maria Ostbo shows her leaving a restaurant on her own and making her way down to the Sedgefield beach at 18:15.

The 20-year-old disappeared 10 days ago during a Garden Route tour. Police said that all leads and investigations have led nowhere.

"There are no traces of her. On the evening of her disappearance, we found her cellphone and shoes on the beach," police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

Pojie said that an inquiry docket had been opened and that the Southern Cape detective branch was handling the investigation.

According to the Pink Ladies Organisation - which helps create awareness about people who have gone missing - Ostbo was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. 

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Best of City Press: VBS Bank loans bonanza, Supra's replacement candidates, and another Gupta-linked cash scandal

2018-04-29 21:02

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:49 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 28 2018-04-28 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 