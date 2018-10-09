CCTV footage shows chaos of drive-by shooting which killed Baby Zahnia

Zahnia Woodward was six month old when she was murdered, killed by a single bullet to the head. (Aljoscha Kohlstock, News24)

A startled dog and people running in all directions as a white VW Golf drove down Carnation Road in Ocean View were the first signs of the chaos which unfolded two years ago when six-month-old Zahnia Woodward was shot dead.

CCTV footage retrieved from surveillance cameras outside a local resident's home showed what transpired that day.

The footage was viewed in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday during the trial of Christopher September, Larry Johnson, Taswill Kriel, Morné May and Miriam Johnson. The accused have pleaded not guilty to Zahnia's murder, 11 attempted murder charges, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and obstructing the course of justice.

The recording, which had no audio, showed the dog lying at 38 Carnation Street on December 30, 2016. The road was empty. Soon the car rolled up and a hand emerged from the passenger's side. The dog appeared startled.

Seconds later, with the car out of shot, people – including children - could be seen running up the street, followed by someone limping.

A red car stopped in the street.

A man, who appeared to be one of the first who fled the scene, walked to the car about a minute later, carrying something in his arms.

It appeared to be Bradley Robyn, carrying a bleeding Zahnia, who later died on the way to Red Cross Children's Hospital.

Zahnia's mother Cindy wiped away tears as she sat in the gallery and watched the footage.

From CCTV footage obtained from another Carnation Street resident, it appeared that two hands protruded from both left side windows. Most of the shot, however, was obscured by a tree.

People could be seen chasing after the white Golf, armed with what appeared to be rocks and stones, before they ran in the opposite direction.

Another recording showed the vehicle speeding down the road.

The car belonged to Larry Johnson, and was recognisable by the difference in the wheel and mag sizes.

The car was discovered several days after the shooting. According to the State, Simaney Kindo and Miriam Johnson had hidden the vehicle from police to help the alleged gunmen evade prosecution.

Kindo entered into a plea and sentencing agreement and was given a four-year sentence for obstructing the course of justice.

Footage was also shown of the white Golf driving into the parking area of Sun Valley Mall in Fish Hoek earlier that day. It appeared to be driven by a different person as it left through an alternative exit.

The car driving down Kommetjie Road after the shooting was also caught of CCTV footage provided by Imhoff Farm.

Earlier, Robyn reiterated during cross-examination that he had seen September and Larry Johnson in the Golf as he crouched next to a red car while shielding his daughter from the bullets.

She had, however, already been hit in the head.

He said he wasn't sure if there had been other people in the car, or which of the two had been driving at the time.

"Why would I look who was on which side when my child's life was in danger?" Robyn asked.

The admissibility of the statement Robyn had made to police after the shooting was also questioned because the stamp had not been signed.

Judge Robert Henney appeared unimpressed.

"Can they still make such foolish mistakes in such an important case?" he asked.

Robyn testified that the statement had not been read back to him and he was unable to make out the handwriting of the officer who recorded it.

A trial-within-a-trial is expected to determine whether it will be allowed into evidence.

The date has not been decided because it is believed that the officer who wrote has retired.

The trial resumes on Thursday.