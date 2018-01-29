 

CCTV footage shows Kempton Park man hijacked and shot in his driveway

2018-01-29 12:45

Marlise Scheepers

PHOTO: CCTV Screengrab

A man from Norkem Park in Kempton Park, Gauteng, was wounded on Thursday afternoon in a car hijacking.

The man had been sitting in his Volkswagen Golf in the driveway outside his home at 5.37pm, when two men walking down the street approached the car.

CCTV footage shows one hijacker go to the driver’s side while the other targets the passenger door. The man on the driver’s side forces the door open and a scuffle ensues.

The victim was shot in the lower body during the altercation. The video shows him fleeing down the street while the suspects escape with his car.

Local news site Kempton Express reported that a neighbour took the victim to hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Lesibana Molokomme told YOU the vehicle was later found in Tembisa, north of Kempton Park.

No arrests have been made.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  hijackings

