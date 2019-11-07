Cele clarifies that Meyiwa murder docket is not missing but with the police

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he has noted the "false statements" attributed to him that the docket of murdered former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is missing.

Cele clarified that the statements were not only false, but "reckless and hurtful" to the Meyiwa family and South African public who were looking for justice to be served in the case.

Meyiwa was killed during a robbery five years ago at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home. Five others were present at the time.

Meyiwa's father, Sam, who was outspoken about getting justice for his son, died in July without seeing his killer being brought to book.

Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said, in an interview on Wednesday with various media houses in Durban, the minister was answering questions about the whereabouts of the case docket in the murder case.

Themba added Cele had responded by saying: "I believe the docket is supposed to be with the prosecution but I will have to confirm that."

His spokesperson said while many of the media houses, who were present during the interview, had reported on the facts, it was unfortunate that some "chose to deviate from the truth and create unnecessary panic by reporting on incorrect information".

"Minister Cele would like to make it clear the case docket into the murder of Senzo Meyiwa is not missing. It is currently with the South African Police Service," Themba added.

News24 reported on Tuesday that the head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, would be representing the Meyiwa family in an investigation into his death.

This after the family had turned to the unit after feeling that no progress was being made by the National Prosecuting Authority following a police investigation.