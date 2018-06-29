Cele: Corruption never tells you when you have crossed the line

Police Minister Bheki Cele says corruption starts small and it will never tell you when you have crossed the line.

"It starts very small, this thing corruption, and it grows and you just become greedier and greedier. The greediness of believing everything belongs to you must come to an end," Cele said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the police's launch of its anti-corruption programme in Pretoria on Friday.

Jokingly, the police minister referred to his love of condensed milk when he was growing up.

According to Cele, it would start with putting your finger in the can and it just intensified from there.

"Stop with the finger. Don't start, once you start you never know when you have crossed the line."

'God is worried about corruption'

During his address, Cele pointed out that the effects of corruption were worse for the poor.

The minister said that in some municipalities, there was money budgeted and spent for houses. Even though documents may reflect that families occupied the homes, the reality was often different.

"You go to the townships and you only see slabs there - no houses. Where are the houses? Where did the money go?"

He said most service delivery protests were genuine and were as a result of extortion.

"Even God is worried about corruption. So, let's come with a time frame - it's a call from the president."

Cele added that government was there to serve the people of the country, and not to become rich.

"There is no job in the police, there is a service.

"Let's do all in preventing these things from happening, but let us be harder on consequences. Don't even ask who did this, just give me the address and go there and arrest the person."

He said South Africans were "very tolerant people" and wanted peace. However, he added that they shouldn't be provoked.

Cele also called for lifestyle audits of police.

