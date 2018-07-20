 

Cele demands return of gun stolen off officer during attack in Zwelihle

2018-07-20 15:26

Jenni Evans

The growing police cordon in Zwelihle, Hermanus as officers watch over protesters in the area. (Jenni Evans/News24)

The growing police cordon in Zwelihle, Hermanus as officers watch over protesters in the area. (Jenni Evans/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a stern instruction to police in Hermanus on Friday to find the gun that was still missing after a serious attack on an officer in Zwelihle.

"There is one missing and I want it before I leave here," Cele told officers who came from as far as Napier and Villiersdorp.

The officer was attacked in Zwelihle on Thursday night during a police operation to "quell violence" and is understood to be in a serious condition.

ALSO READ: Man arrested in Hermanus after being found with police shotgun

He was robbed of his 9mm firearm and shotgun during the attack.

Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut could not confirm reports that the officer was hit in the face with an axe.

A man was arrested for allegedly being in possession of the officer's shotgun, but the 9mm is still missing.

Protests over community leader's arrest

Four other people were also arrested on Thursday night.

At least 50 have been arrested so far on charges including public violence and malicious damage to property.

This included Gcobani Ndzongana, a member of the Zwelihle Renewal Committee set up to liaise with government officials over land promises.

For more than a week there have been protests in the area demanding that Ndzongana be released.

He appeared in the Strand Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property and incitement and will stay in custody until his next appearance on July 27.

ALSO READ: Arrested Zwelihle protest leader is a correctional services officer, court hears

On Thursday, access to Hermanus CBD from Zwelihle was strictly controlled to keep people out of the town when Ndzongana appeared in the Hermanus Magistrate's court. The case was then moved to Strand.

Zwelihle has been at the centre of protracted negotiations to find more land for residents there to build on. This has been marked by protests and burning of buildings.

Cele told the officers gathered that the situation in Hermanus was their biggest test yet.

"Your job is to protect and serve," he said. "But this must be without bloodshed," added Cele.

"But you must be tough. Very tough to everybody who shows elements of criminality, but protect members of the community."

He then went into a meeting with community and business representatives.

WATCH: Bheki Cele calls for unity following protests in Hermanus


Read more on:    cape town  |  crime  |  protests  |  protest action

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Field ranger shot dead by poachers at Kruger National Park

2018-07-20 14:47

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane is a 'natural black fool' - Deputy Minister of Police
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 