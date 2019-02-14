 

Cele must answer police committee about McBride's job

2019-02-14 13:22

Jan Gerber

Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Adrian de Kock, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Portfolio Committee on Police wants Police Minister Bheki Cele to explain why he wants Robert McBride gone as executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). 

The committee met on Thursday morning to set out a programme for dealing with the matter of whether or not to renew McBride's contract.

This after a settlement agreement was reached on Tuesday in the legal proceedings McBride instituted against Cele, to which the committee was also a party. 

In a draft order handed to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the parties agreed that the decision Cele had taken to not renew McBride's term as IPID executive director was a preliminary decision that still needed to be confirmed or rejected by the committee.

The deadline is set for a decision by February 28.

Read: McBride vs Cele: Police committee to comply with court deadline

The matter was postponed to the urgent court roll and is set down for February 26, when the court might grant the committee an extension on the deadline.

According to the programme the committee has unanimously adopted, Cele has until Monday to respond in writing.

His response will then be referred to McBride, who will have an opportunity to respond. His response, as well as a response by the amici curiae in the matter, the Helen Suzman Foundation, is due on February 20. By the next day the committee will receive this information. They will meet on February 22 to deliberate on the submissions and finalise the affidavit that needs to be submitted to the court.

Cele 'had no right'

On February 26 the committee will have another meeting to deliberate. It will adopt its report the next day.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said she was concerned that Cele "leaned" on ANC members of the committee to get his way, but is satisfied with the balanced programme.

"He had no right to make a decision," she said about Cele. "I haven't seen something as arrogant in quite some time, maybe since the last time he was police commissioner."

In his submissions to the court, Cele argued that McBride's application was premature and moot, News24 reported.

"IPID will not grind to a halt without him. An acting director will do just fine while the National Assembly and the portfolio committee decide whether to confirm or reject my preliminary decision," he said.

Cele said if his decision was confirmed, the post would be advertised and nothing stopped McBride from applying.

He also added that if his preliminary decision was rejected, McBride's term would be renewed and he would still get his full five-year term.

Cele also denied that he had "prevented" the portfolio committee from making a decision on whether or not to renew McBride's term.

Read more on:    ipid  |  bheki cele  |  robert mcbride
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mother walked in on 14-month-old toddler being stabbed - police

12 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC hails 'selfless leader' Rebecca Kotane as she celebrates 107 years
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw 2019-02-13 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 