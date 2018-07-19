 

Cele says no to army deployment for Cape Town's crime-ridden streets

2018-07-19 13:57

Tammy Petersen

Bheki Cele. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Bheki Cele. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will not be deployed to deal with gangsterism and high crime rates in Cape Town's low-income communities, Police Minister Bheki Cele maintained on Thursday.

He confirmed his stance an hour before the DA, led by party leader Mmusi Maimane, marched to the Nyanga police station calling for the deployment of the army to crime-ridden areas in the city.

Cele gave an update on Operation Thunder, a police initiative which saw the deployment of 267 public order policing officers to nine stations in the Western Cape – Mitchells Plain, Steenberg, Manenberg, Philippi, Bishop Lavis, Worcester, Ravensmead, Elsies River and Philippi East – from June 20.

Launched in May, the operation adopts a "geographical and targeted approach focusing on dominating specific hotspot areas and identified individuals".

Cele said the defence force's intervention was not necessary despite his predecessor, Fikile Mbalula, last year promising embattled residents that the army would be dispatched to deal with the bullets and bloodshed in their crime-stricken communities.

Read: Army necessary to stop gang-fuelled 'genocide' in Cape Town - residents

The police minister said that at the time of "Honourable Mbaks'" commitment, Operation Thunder had not yet been in effect.

5 111 arrests

"People don't want the army per se. They want safety," he said. "They don't want soldiers, they want peace."

Cele pointed out that soldiers were not trained in policing, but for military situations.

"There are things that they can't tolerate that the police can. If the police look for a suspect, they must rather allow him to escape rather than [fire upon bystanders]. The army is not trained in that," Cele explained.

He said better options were needed.

Also read: We'll root out Cape Flats criminals, vows Bheki Cele

"We haven't reached the point where we are going to deploy."

Cele said since the inception of Operation Thunder 5 111 arrests had been made, including 999 for contact crimes such as murder and attempted murder.

Among the high flyers nabbed were two alleged 28s Barbarian Mobsters hitmen from Kraaifontein; the alleged leader of the Laughing Boys in Hanover Park, for drug possession; and an alleged Hard Livings hitman from Manenberg.

Profiling

"In the nine Operation Thunder stations there has been an increase in murder in Mitchells Plain, Bishop Lavis, Elsies River and Philippi East. A reduction and stabilisation in murder occurred in five stations: Ravensmead, Philippi, Manenberg, Steenberg and Worcester," Cele said.

The defence force did not have the mandate to fight crime, the police minister insisted.

"You might exacerbate the situation where the army will create more hate between the government and the people. There is no [instance] where the police were shot at and ran away, [creating the need for] the army. The police are handling the situation in a softer [manner]. They are trained to not put the lives of [innocent] people in danger."

Following the DA's call for army deployment, ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said most experts agreed that the SANDF is primarily for fighting external enemies.

"Without intelligence and policing skills to credibly identify who [among] the community are the real gangsters, experience in other countries has revealed mass killings of innocent young men because they fit a profile – young and black male," he said.

"The view of the police, which is the correct one, has always been that to fight crime you equally need detectives that can blend in and credibly identify and isolate the real gangsters. The military overwhelms the space, pushing everything underground, with only dead bodies falling on the surface each morning."

'Deployment not discussion'

Jacobs said there was no evidence to prove that military deployment helps to fight crime.

"In most cases, the longer the military stays, [the more] they become part of the problem, with a contest between deaths by gangs and deaths by military."

Cele said he and Maimane had agreed to engage on matters, but had not had a discussion about the party's call for army deployment ahead of the march.

"Sitting down and talking could have given a better result," he said.

He also received a letter from Premier Helen Zille "asking for deployment, not discussion" on Wednesday.

Read more: Zille calls for clarity on police deployment to ganglands

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  cape town  |  crime  |  police

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Botswana nationals being recruited for 'expertise' in blasting cash-in-transit vans – Cele

2018-07-19 13:07

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: SANParks kicks off 100-day celebration of Madiba’s legacy
 

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day

With an abundance of activities to get involved in, why not lend a hand towards animals in need this Mandela day? Here are some ideas of how you can spend your 67 minutes...

 

Paws

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 