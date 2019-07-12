 

Cele, Sitole brief officers before start of Cape Flats anti-gang operation

2019-07-12 09:01

Correspondent

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of 28-year-old Constable Nhlamulo Vukeya.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of 28-year-old Constable Nhlamulo Vukeya. (Sthembiso Lebuso)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police Minister Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathale and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole briefed dozens of officers during the early hours of Friday morning, ahead of their deployment into Philippi East and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, Cele, speaking during his budget speech in Parliament, announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had approved the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist police to crack down on gangs and gang violence on the Cape Flats.

The minister said he spoke to his counterpart in the defence department, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, earlier this week following the murders of 13 people in Philippi in 24 hours last weekend.

READ: 'I could hear the gunshots from church' - Philippi mom who lost daughter in deadly shootings

The Democratic Alliance, which governs the Western Cape and Cape Town, has been calling for the involvement of the army in curbing gang violence for several years.

Last year, DA leader Mmusi Maimane wrote an open letter to Ramaphosa calling for the SANDF to be deployed.

"The residents of gang-ridden communities have made it clear that they want the army to help protect them. Your government has a duty to protect South Africans from crime and criminals, and I urge you to act accordingly," Maimane wrote at the time.

However, on Thursday, Cele denied the president made the decision based on the DA's calls.

He said government made the call after listening to community policing forums.

MUST READ: 'I will bring in soldiers if necessary,' Cele tells Cape Town community who wants bad cops booted out

It's unclear when the SANDF will move into the Cape Flats.

On Friday morning, Cele, Mathale, Sitole and other senior police officials addressed officers before they started an operation in Philippi East.

The search and seizure operation is currently underway.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    police  |  bheki cele  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Who would be prepared to make sacrifices today for the people? - Motlanthe asks hard questions at Rivonia Trial anniversary

2019-07-12 08:34

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Phuza Thursday as jackpot missed 2019-07-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 