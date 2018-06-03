Cele targets high-profile murders

In a dramatic announcement, Police Minister Bheki Cele has ordered the reopening of investigations into high-profile murders, including those of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and Rustenburg whistle-blower Moss Phakoe.

Cele, who was speaking to City Press exclusively, said the investigations into these cases should either be reopened or reprioritised.

Another big investigation he wants revisited is that into the Mpumalanga stadium corruption case, which implicated top government officials and soccer bosses.

Cele said he had instructed provincial commissioners to identify three high-profile cases for each province and to forward him the list, which they will be reopening.

“I have listed the cases of Meyiwa, Bozwana and the Mpumalanga stadium corruption as some of the investigations that have to be reopened. I will be following up on the instructions again on Monday that each province provide me with three high-profile cases that need to be reopened,” he said.

Cele said the aim of his instruction was not to make other cases less important, but that the police should have a starting point and to ensure that all the cases got the attention they deserved.

“In many of these cases closure is needed and some families have been calling on my intervention. We cannot have murderers roaming the streets,” he said.

In the Meyiwa matter, Cele said it was unacceptable that no arrests have been made even though there were witnesses.

“Someone should be able to tell us what happened,” he said.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, in what was initially thought to be a suspected robbery gone wrong in 2014. Police have been accused of dragging their feet in the case, as almost four years later they are yet to make a breakthrough despite several people in the house witnessing the killing.

Bozwana was killed in a dramatic daylight shooting in 2015, when no fewer than nine bullets were pumped into a car in which he was a passenger in Pretoria. Four men have been charged with his murder in a case currently before the Pretoria High Court, but Bozwana’s friends have always believed that there was a mastermind who is still at large.

A former regional secretary of the ANC in the Northern Cape, Bozwana died shortly after one of his companies took on the North West government in the Constitutional Court.

The provincial government approached the court in a bid to stop Bozwana from attaching 44 government-owned vehicles and a state bank account with a balance of R30 million.

Corruption whistle-blower Phakoe was killed in 2009 after allegedly handing over a corruption report of Rustenburg Local Municipality to the local government minister.

Phakoe had dug up evidence showing multimillion-rand fraud in North West’s drought-relief projects before he was killed.

Former Rustenburg mayor Matthew Wolmarans and his bodyguard were found guilty of his murder, but were later acquitted on appeal after a witness recanted his evidence against them.

Wolmarans is now an ANC MP.