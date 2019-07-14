 

Cele vows to clamp down on rotten cops as 5 officers are arrested in Cape Town operation

2019-07-14 18:57

Maxine Becket

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed on Sunday that five officers had been arrested in special operations which commenced three days ago in crime-ridden areas of Cape Town.

He added that 141 suspects had been arrested since the deployment in Philippi this week.

"All spheres of life have rotten apples... but we are working on that [in the police]," he said at a provincial crime summit in Paarl.

Cele said the approach to fighting crime couldn't only be a police matter and called on various departments to assist.

The departments of social development and correctional service were among those attending the summit.

Cele engaged with residents of Philippi East early on Sunday, where 11 people were shot and killed last week. It is one of the areas where the South African National Defence Force will be deployed.

He said that there had been numerous requests from Community Policing Forums for the army to be deployed.

The minister announced on Thursday in his budget speech that President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the go-ahead for the SANDF to offer support to the police and enter 10 identified areas on the Cape Flats.

