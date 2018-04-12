 

Cele vows to hunt down and arrest Khayelitsha cop killers

2018-04-12 17:24

Tammy Petersen

Police minister Bheki Cele in Khayelitsha. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Amid cries of "Mr Shoot to kill", Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday vowed to hunt down six people who were behind the recent murder of a Khayelitsha constable, who was ambushed while on duty.

Cele visited the local police station and crime scene in Site C before he visited the colleagues and Mfuleni home of the slain policeman, Ncedo Katoyi.

The minister is often referred to as "Mr Shoot to kill" for calling on police to "shoot to kill" in 2009 - comments he denied making.

Speaking outside the constable's home, he said: "The message is that, as the police, we don't have to only come here and mourn. You must come with the answers. [Tell them] what happened, find the perpetrators and the family will feel better that they know."

READ: Khayelitsha cop killed by gang of 6

Katoyi was shot and killed on Monday in Dada Street, Site C after he and a colleague responded to a call.

The vehicle had been parked next to the busy road, adjacent to a local shopping centre and the officers had apparently walked to the crime scene.

Police said a gang of six opened fire when the officers returned to the vehicle. Katoyi's gun was stolen.

The suspects escaped after the constable's partner fired back and gave chase.

The Hawks are investigating the murder and on Thursday confirmed that no arrests have been made.

Cele said the incident was the first incident that involved the killing of an officer on duty in a "long time".

Earlier, he walked the streets of Khayelitsha, where he listened to locals' complaints about policing.

He said it was pointed out to him that there were 360-degree CCTV cameras in the area, but the cameras have been out of order for the past eight years.

He said the environmental design of Khayelitsha also had to be assessed for vehicular and pedestrian access, as well as proper lighting.

Resolving this and making the area safer was an issue for all tiers of government to address, he said.

