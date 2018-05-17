 

Cele wants Gauteng cop killers arrested by the weekend

2018-05-17 22:52

Alex Mitchley

Minister of Police Bheki Cele (GCIS)

Minister of Police Bheki Cele (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the killers of a South African Police Service (SAPS) manager who was shot and killed outside his Protea South home on Wednesday night to be arrested by the weekend.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Brigadier Malefetsane Jonas Mofokeng, who was the station commander of Meadowlands police station, had just arrived at his house around 19:00 when he was accosted by an unknown number of suspects who shot him, police said.

He was certified dead in hospital.

READ: Gauteng cop gunned down outside his home

Cele has given police a 72-hour deadline to find the killers.

"No one should kill one of our own and sleep at home peacefully," said Cele on Thursday.

"We have to hunt them. It doesn't matter where we find them. If we need to find them alive it will be much better. If we need to find them dead it will have to happen," he told eNCA.

Condemnation from provincial government

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has also directed the provincial commissioner to ensure that a task team comprising senior experienced detectives as well as the Hawks' serious crime investigators be established as part of the activation of the 72-hour action plan, his spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

"Every law-abiding citizen will appreciate that any attack on a police officer is an attack on the sovereignty of our state and therefore our plea for community participation in stopping this scourge of attacks on police officers is absolutely essential," said Sitole.

Chairperson of the Gauteng legislature's portfolio committee on community safety Sochayile Khanyile has strongly condemned the killing.

"Police officers are charged with the responsibility of protecting and securing the safety and security of citizens, and any attack on them places the safety of South Africans at risk," said Khanyile.

"We urge law enforcement agencies in the province to move with speed in bringing to book those responsible for this senseless act and send a strong message that any attack on police officers is an attack on the safety of our communities and must never be tolerated."

Read more on:    saps  |  khehla sitole  |  bheki cele  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'When you're on the side of media, you're on the side of men' – Bathabile Dlamini

2018-05-17 22:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Lekota calls for state-owned land to be used before expropriation
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 17:54 PM
Road name: Broadway Boulevard

Bellville 17:51 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 