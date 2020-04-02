 

Cele warns Western Cape: 'Selling cigarettes is not allowed'

2020-04-02 22:58
Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The police will crack down on businesses selling cigarettes in the Western Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday. 

Speaking in Pretoria at an inter-ministerial briefing, Cele added the ban on cigarettes applied countrywide.

This after the DA-led Western Cape government lifted it on Wednesday.

"Cigarettes may be sold during the lockdown, but only together with essential goods," the province said in a statement.

However, Cele pointed out regulations under the lockdown were applicable countrywide.

"We urge businesses in the Western Cape not to listen to people who tell them wrong things," he said. "If it is not in the national regulations, it is not allowed to happen."

The police, as custodians of the law, would enforce the national lockdown regulations, Cele added.

"It doesn't matter where you are, cigarette sales are not allowed. That includes the Western Cape," he said.

The tobacco industry has been pushing for cigarettes to be sold as a way of curbing illicit sales.

Meanwhile, Cele said the police have arrested 2 289 people since the start of the lockdown for violating regulations.

"Don't give us a reason to arrest you."

He added 24 389 law enforcement officers were on the street to enforce lockdown regulations.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: Water to be provided to drought-stricken areas, says Sisulu

12 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Ministers to update media on relaxed lockdown regulations
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw 2020-04-02 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 