Cele welcomes failed bail application in Sindiso Magaqa murder case

Police Minister General Bheki Cele on Wednesday welcomed the failed bail application of three men accused of murdering former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

Former police officer Sibonelo Myeza, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where they are facing murder and attempted murder charges.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed the appearance of the men in court.

Cele said the dedicated inter-ministerial political task team would "continue to work on prosecutorial guided investigations".

"The progress made to date by the task team is commendable and evident to the commitment to serve with integrity without fear or favour and prejudice."

Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe previously appeared alongside the other accused, but had charges against him provisionally withdrawn in March.

At the time, the State cited insufficient evidence as the reason for withdrawing the charges. This was welcomed by ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

Magaqa died in hospital in September 2017, about two months after he was shot in Umzimkhulu.

Umzimkhulu councillors, Nonsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Mzizi-Msiya, sustained gunshot wounds on the day of Magaqa's ambush.

