 

'Celebrate responsibly,' Western Cape MECs urge matric pupils

2018-11-27 05:22

Kamva Somdyala

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer. (Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

Matric pupils heading to annual "matric rage parties" have been urged to "celebrate responsibly".

This comes as the majority of National Senior Certificate pupils wrap up their final examinations this week.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer appealed to pupils not to ruin what would be a "well-earned celebration" by drinking and driving to and from their party destinations in the province, "particularly Hermanus and Plettenberg Bay".

For the remainder of the week, pupils will be writing music paper 1 and 2; agricultural management practices and design.

"I appeal to all matric candidates not to spoil what should be a well-earned celebration. You have the rest of your lives ahead of you – a moment of irresponsibility can have a lifetime of consequences," said Schäfer.

Schäfer added: "We encourage all candidates who will be participating in 'matric rage parties' to exercise moderation, and to use additional registered car services and public transport services that are available when travelling between venues if they are under the influence of alcohol."

Her sentiments were echoed by Western Cape transport and public works MEC Donald Grant who said a "no-nonsense approach will once again be adopted to any transgressions during this time".

"Just last year alone, our provincial traffic Services, together with our municipal partners and the SAPS [South African Police Service], conducted various operations around the matric rage period which included a total of 27 operations focused on checking vehicle safety, speed and driving under the influence," said Grant.

Grant pleaded to those who will be celebrating to "work together to ensure that this time of celebration is not marred by reckless and irresponsible behaviour that endangers lives".

Safety tips for those celebrating:

  • Always make sure there is a responsible driver who is not under the influence of alcohol or substances that will affect their ability to drive;
  • Obey the speed limit and other rules of the road;
  • Avoid distractions while driving; and
  • Avoid late-night driving where possible, or driving when you are tired.

