 

Cele's police engagement continues at Ngcobo

2018-04-21 21:03

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Minister Bheki Cele and some of his team at Ncgobo. (Supplied, SAPS)

Minister Bheki Cele and some of his team at Ncgobo. (Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police minister Bheki Cele embarked on a ministerial engagement at Ngcobo on Saturday, as part of a follow up with the community who were affected by the massacre at the police station in the town.

This follows after five police officers and a soldier were gunned down at the local police station in February.

READ: These are the murdered Ngcobo police officers

Seven suspects believed to have been involved in the Ngcobo police massacre were later killed in a shootout with police, after being cornered inside the Mancoba Seven Angel's Ministries church in Nyanga village, which they used as a hideout.

Cele visited the home of the Mancoba family, at the premises previously known as Seven Angels Ministry Church.

He met with Nombongo Mancoba the mother of the seven angels and also took some time to look inside the rooms where the crossfire between the police and church members happened.

Cele first visited the police station before the engagement meeting to give the community feedback about what has been done ever since the local police station was attacked.

Cele was accompanied by Deputy National Commissioner-Policing: Lt Gen Masemola, MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison , Weziwe Tikana and Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Tikana facilitated the community engagement allowing as many people to speak.


 

One common concern was when the church buildings would be demolished.  Tikana said the department was waiting for the court order to effect the demolition.

Community members asked about additional human resources, new fences and sensors to be fitted at the station.

"Twelve police will be sent to your station as you lost five police, a mobile station and two vehicles will be coming to Engcobo SAPS," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Cele said plans to improve security and access control at the police station were on the cards.

"We must have intercom and CCTV to control access. In four weeks your station will have a CCTV," he promised.

The municipality was tasked to respond to the suggestion of reserving space exclusively for police vehicles outside the police station and removing street vendors.

Minister Cele said a unit for the Tactical Response Team will be opened at Ngcobo.

Read more on:    saps  |  bheki cele  |  ngcobo

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sanco calls on government to break bus strike deadlock

2018-04-21 19:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: People with disabilities march for jobs in Tshwane
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Clanwilliam 15:02 PM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 06:25 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 53 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 