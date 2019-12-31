Centre for the disabled stormed after murder

Residents at a care centre for the disabled had to be evacuated to a place of safety after the facility was stormed by a group of people looking for somebody they accuse of murder, Gauteng's Department of Social Development said on Tuesday.



"Following the storming of the Itireleng Residential Care Facility for the Disabled by Ga-Rankuwa residents looking for a suspect who [allegedly] murdered a patient at the facility, the Gauteng social development department has temporarily moved all the patients to another facility for their safety," the department announced.

The centre was stormed on Monday night by a group of people searching for a 19-year-old man they suspect of killing a 58-year-old fellow resident at the weekend.

In the statement, the department's acting MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, called for calm and asked that the police be allowed to do their work.

"We understand the pain felt by the immediate community following the murder of the patient at Itireleng.

"However, the community is kindly reminded that the investigation, collection of evidence and search for suspects are the responsibility of law enforcement agencies," he said.

"We ask the community to remain calm and allow the police to do their work unhindered so that they can conclude the case soonest."

The residents of Itirileng will stay at a temporary facility until the situation normalises.

The man's body was discovered on Saturday when he failed to come to breakfast. The suspect is still at large.