 

Centurion teen mauled by 3 dogs

2018-05-23 17:50

Jenna Etheridge

(Supplied by ER24)

(Supplied by ER24)

Video

‘I can’t do things other children do' - pit bull attack survivor

2017-11-23 15:27

It’s been two years since 11-year-old Siyamthanda Bakamela was attacked at her home in Rosettenville by two pit bulls on the 25th of August, 2015. As a result of her injuries, ‘Siya’ - as she is affectionately known - had to have her right leg amputated above the knee. WATCH

An 18-year-old was critically injured when three dogs attacked her at her home in Heuweloord, Centurion, on Wednesday afternoon, paramedics said.

Paramedics found the girl lying next to the garage around 12:44, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

She had serious bite wounds to her head and upper body, he added.

Community members had already managed to move the three dogs away.

She was taken to a nearby private hospital for urgent treatment.

News24 understands that the dogs, believed to be boerboels/boerboel crosses, were transported to a nearby animal welfare organisation, where a veterinarian was expected to assess them.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to the animals.

Prison gangster reveals details of 2-year-old boy's murder

2018-05-23 17:41

