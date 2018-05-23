Centurion teen mauled by 3 dogs

What To Read Next

An 18-year-old was critically injured when three dogs attacked her at her home in Heuweloord, Centurion, on Wednesday afternoon, paramedics said.

Paramedics found the girl lying next to the garage around 12:44, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.



She had serious bite wounds to her head and upper body, he added.



Community members had already managed to move the three dogs away.



She was taken to a nearby private hospital for urgent treatment.



News24 understands that the dogs, believed to be boerboels/boerboel crosses, were transported to a nearby animal welfare organisation, where a veterinarian was expected to assess them.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to the animals.