 

CEO dies in 'fluke' paragliding accident at God's Window just days before his birthday

2019-06-21 20:36

Jenna Etheridge

Chris Hersov doing what he loved. (Supplied)

Chris Hersov doing what he loved. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The CEO of one of the biggest skills training companies in South Africa, fell to his death while paragliding in Mpumalanga this week.

While the South African Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA) is gathering details on what happened as part of its investigation, Chris Hersov's death has shocked the fraternity.

His wife, Bianca, shared on Facebook that her soulmate had died "in a fluke paragliding accident" on Tuesday at God's Window.

"I was truly blessed to be married to the most honourably [sic] man I ever met and look forward to celebrate and honour his life with you all," she said.

Hersov headed up Arc Skills in Johannesburg.

The father of two died just days before his 56th birthday while in Mpumalanga for the 2019 Barberton Paragliding Nationals.

A day before the incident, he had shared a photo of competitors and blue skies, saying how excited he was to compete in that competition for the first time.

"Daunting, but there is much to learn here from these guys," he wrote on Facebook.

On Friday, SAHPA spokesperson Ronnie Beukes said the competition was cancelled on the day of the incident and the group wanted to fly to God's Window.

However, Hersov and another man ended up being the only ones to do so.

The Lowvelder reported that according to preliminary investigations, a portion of Hersov's glider folded inward, leading him into a spin.

Beukes said it was too early to speculate.

"We are taking this very seriously and the committee will be meeting next week."

They were in the process of speaking with eyewitnesses and inspecting the equipment.

Beukes said they wanted to figure out what went wrong and how they could avoid similar incidents in the future.

It is understood that Hersov's body was in Nelspruit and would be flown to Pretoria next week.

Friends, colleagues and relatives shared their fondest memories of Hersov on social media, describing him as an enthusiastic athlete who lived life to the fullest.

Mpumalanga police were not immediately able to confirm whether an inquest had been opened.

Hersov's life will be celebrated at St Andrews School on Monday afternoon, on what would have been his birthday.

His wife shared: "Because Chris' standard reply to my question 'What do you want for your birthday?' always was 'Something that flies', please bring a few helium-filled balloons to the service to be released after the service to wish him on his way to the place where flying is forever possible."

Read more on:    mpumalanga  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guest house murder: Childhood trauma, personality disorder no excuse for 'savagery' - judge

2019-06-21 19:46

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Thirsty Thursday for two lucky players 2019-06-20 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 