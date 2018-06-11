 

Chainsaw attack: 'I started walking without crutches', says triathlete Mhlengi Gwala

2018-06-11 20:18

Christina Pitt

Mhlengi Gwala. (Image via MRP Foundation)

Mhlengi Gwala. (Image via MRP Foundation)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala, who underwent leg surgery following a brutal chainsaw attack in Durban three months ago, started walking without crutches.

The 26-year-old was training near the University of KwaZulu-Natal in March when he was approached by three men who pinned him down and tried to saw off his right leg with a chainsaw.

Fortunately, Gwala is well on his way to recovery and already has plans to start cycling again.

'I started walking without crutches'

"Things are going back to normal. I was scared to start training, but now I’m feeling much better than before. Today, I started walking without crutches," he said.

"Hopefully I’ll be able to start my tour in December and cycle from Johannesburg to Durban in two days. I’m just focusing on training and getting stronger."

Fellow athlete and training partner Sandile Shange said that he was proud of his friend’s progress.

"He is doing so well. He’s already training on the stationary bike," Shange said.

Despite his progress, Gwala is still uncertain about whether he will return to his full strength.

READ: Long road to recovery ahead for SA triathlete after chainsaw attack

"The doctors can’t say anything about my recovery – even I can’t say anything about my recovery," he said.

"Things can change tomorrow."

A full recovery for Gwala is expected to take at least two years due to nerve damage, according to Team South Africa’s Olympic doctor Kevin Shubban.

Shubban previously told News24 that patients who suffered less severe injuries than Gwala required six to nine months to fully recover.

The young athlete from Ndwedwe said that he is fortunate to have a team of therapists and biokineticist at his side.

However, he is most thankful for his friends and family who have supported him. Even strangers on the internet rallied behind him and donated more than R600 000 to his crowdfunding account.

"My friends have just given me their all. I just want to thank everybody for supporting me," he said.

"No one knew who I was before all of this, so it was amazing when these people started supporting me as if they knew me."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    mhlengi gwala  |  durban  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coligny murder trial: Teen might have been thrown from moving vehicle several times, court told

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Amputee runner's inspiring Comrades finish
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 20:19 PM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 19:30 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 