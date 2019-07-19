 

Chaos as Mpumalanga ANC members throw chairs at provincial secretary

2019-07-19 14:09

Correspondent

(Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

The Mpumalanga ANC's regional council meeting in Mbombela erupted into chaos when angry members threw chairs at acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali on Wednesday, the Citizen reported. 

Ntshalintshali's bodyguards reportedly had to escort her away from the stage.

A delegate of the meeting told The Citizen that Ntshalintshali had sustained scratches, but this was because her bodyguards were taking the blows to protect her.

"Outside the venue, the members tried to storm her car but police fired rubber bullets to disperse the unruly group," the delegate reportedly said. 

The meeting was reportedly convened for Ntshalintshali to announce a directive from the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) to disband the Ehlanzeni and Bohlabelo regions and amalgamate them into one region.

When News24 contacted Ntshalintshali for comment on Friday, she was in the process of laying a charge with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Since Monday, meetings have collapsed where the provincial executive committee (PEC) was meant to reconfigure the regions to form one, Sowetan reported. 

Locked out staff

On Monday, members of the MKMVA's (Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans) national council in Mbombela forced the closure of the ANC's Mpumalanga office by locking out staff, SABC reported.

According to the Citizen, they argued that the PEC was illegitimate and could not disband the two regional executives.

For the past months, they have reportedly demanded that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) disband the PEC, citing a leadership crisis. The PEC has been without a chairperson and a deputy since 2017.

Police confirmed to The Citizen that a case of common assault in connection with the Ntshalintshali incident was being investigated.

On Thursday, Sowetan reported that the PEC had indeed disbanded the two regions in question, as per instruction from the NEC.

After disagreements on who was to be included in the regional task team (RTT), and following the chaotic meeting on Wednesday, Bohlabela region chairperson Gillion Mashego was made convener of the RTT. Ngrayi Ngwenya was appointed as his deputy.

