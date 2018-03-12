 

Chaos as ‘pitch invasion’ leads to Varsity Cup match being called off

2018-03-12 23:08

Tammy Petersen

Varsity Cup logo (File)

Varsity Cup logo (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Stormers will have to 'defy history' to win title

2015-06-08 13:20

A draw between the Stormers and Lions on Saturday did no favours for the Cape side in their fight to secure a home semi-final. We recap the weekend's Super Rugby action and results with Sport24, and discuss the permutations with one round to go. Watch. WATCH

Port Elizabeth - A "pitch invasion" resulted in the Varsity Cup match between the Madibaz and Maties being called off in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Eight minutes into the second half, the game was stopped after unrest broke out at the Nelson Mandela University's south campus. 

According to Netwerk24, disorder began when students from the student representative council tried to force their way into the university's box.

Fights broke out when students reportedly stormed the stairs and attempted to kick open the door, and security guards stepped in.

The university on its Twitter account condemned the "disruptions" at the game.

"The incident is extremely regrettable and we assure that this is not in the spirit of Mandela University. There will be further investigation into the matter and the appropriate steps taken."

The final score was Maties 19, Madibaz 0.

Organisers said they would release a statement after receiving feedback from the university.

This video of events was tweeted by a spectator:

Read more on:    varsity cup  |  port elizabeth  |  sports  |  poltics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cop in court for allegedly raping teen

2018-03-12 22:37

Inside News24

 
/Sport
Super Rugby wrap: Week 4 studio analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:30 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 16:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 