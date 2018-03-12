Chaos as ‘pitch invasion’ leads to Varsity Cup match being called off

Port Elizabeth - A "pitch invasion" resulted in the Varsity Cup match between the Madibaz and Maties being called off in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Eight minutes into the second half, the game was stopped after unrest broke out at the Nelson Mandela University's south campus.

According to Netwerk24, disorder began when students from the student representative council tried to force their way into the university's box.

Fights broke out when students reportedly stormed the stairs and attempted to kick open the door, and security guards stepped in.

The university on its Twitter account condemned the "disruptions" at the game.

"The incident is extremely regrettable and we assure that this is not in the spirit of Mandela University. There will be further investigation into the matter and the appropriate steps taken."

The final score was Maties 19, Madibaz 0.

Organisers said they would release a statement after receiving feedback from the university.

This video of events was tweeted by a spectator: