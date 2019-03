The charges against one of the men arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane have been dropped in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Themane, who played drums in a music band, was travelling from a rehearsal session when he was confronted by a group of pupils who then beat and kicked him.

His attack was caught on camera and the video was widely spread on social media, leading to an outcry and calls for his attackers to be brought to book.

No reasons were given in court for the State's decision to withdraw the charges against Russia Chabangu, 36.

However, Chuene Maleka and Alfred Mothapo, who appeared alongside Chanbangu, had their bail applications heard by Magistrate Maharaj Prakash.

Their bail, which was unopposed, was later fixed at R1000 each.

Their defence lawyer John Mokgotho argued that the accused were not a flight risk and had demonstrated the willingness to stand trial.

Mokgotho also read affidavits by the two accused into the court records showing the circumstances that led to the death of Themane.

Investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Ngwako Raophala gave evidence which showed that the accused had cooperated with the police from the beginning of the investigations.

It was also shown that Mothapo holds a managerial position in the Polokwane municipality and Maleka was to start work in the same municipality on March 1, 2019. They are both married with children.

A total of 10 suspects, including three adults, were arrested for Themane's murder before Monday's court appearance.