 

Charges laid against congregants who allegedly tried to make teen drop rape allegations against pastor

2018-06-12 12:14

Sesona Ngqakamba

(File)

(File)

The family of the 16-year-old Vosloorus boy, who claim he was raped last year by a pastor from a church in the area, has laid criminal charges against eight of the church members.

The family claim the church members tried to make the rape charge disappear, by forcing the boy to record a video withdrawing the allegations he had made to the police.

Last month, charges were laid against the pastor, who was also a member of the school governing body where the teenager goes to school.

He reportedly bought the boy a cellphone, so he could monitor him at school.

Police are also investigating a case of malicious damage to property after the community went on the rampage. They destroyed the church when they heard the police had released the pastor after taking him in for questioning.

NPA 'vigorously' pursuing case

South African Police Services spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said no arrests had yet been made.

"We are investigating the people who were involved, but cannot give their exact number at this stage. Once we have made an arrest, that’s when we can announce," Dlamini said.

In a statement, the DA's Boksburg constituency head Belinda Bozzoli said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had given assurances that the suspect had been released because the case had not yet been enrolled, and that the case was being "pursued vigorously" by the NPA.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were no longer involved in the case, as the pastor had stepped down as a school governing body (SGB) member. He added that the department continued to support the victim.

"Remember, this is a former SGB [member] and therefore we are no longer involved in investigating him, however, the only thing [we] are doing is to support the child psychologically, and that’s all we can do," Mabona said.

