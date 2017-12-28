 

Charges laid against Pastor Mboro, but he hits back at critics

2017-12-28 17:15

Jan Bornman

Pastor Mboro. (File, Nation Nyoka, News24)

Video

WATCH: We begged the paramedic, we never assaulted her - Pastor Mboro

2017-12-27 15:40

Controversial pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng helped a grieving mother lay charges of culpable homicide against paramedics on Wednesday, claiming that they wasted time berating the woman instead of helping her ill child. Watch.WATCH

Johannesburg – Controversial Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has slammed his critics after assault and intimidation charges were laid against him, following the death of a three-year-old at his church this past weekend.

Mboro helped Nontombi Gwam, 42, to lay charges of assault and culpable homicide against Ekurhuleni emergency services personnel on Wednesday after her daughter Latoya died at the church on Sunday.

Mboro was accused of assaulting one of the paramedics and they laid the charges against him on the same day.

But he has defended himself, speaking out against critics, including the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) who criticised him on Wednesday.

Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said: "It is not for the religious leader to encourage people to bring people to them who are extremely ill. Churches are not supposed to be hospitals."

Mboro responded on Thursday and questioned the point of the statement.

"Everybody knows that the church in general is not a hospital, so I wonder what the point of that statement was. I urge the CRL to read the statement of the late Latoya’s mother before making any remarks," he said.

"Everybody, including members of the CRL, need both prayer and medication if they so require," Mboro said.

READ: Churches are not supposed to be hospitals, says CRL Rights Commission

He said he was aware of the charges against him and had made representations to the prosecutor in the matter.

However, of greater concern was the state of the medical profession in the country, he said.

ALSO READ: Mboro - 'It is my duty to pray for the child'

"We must never lose sight of the fact that an innocent three-year-old child Latoya lost her life because of the negligence of the paramedics," he said.

"After much discussion with the mother of the late Latoya and her family, she requested that I lodge a call for all people that have been traumatised by medical personnel or paramedics, to come forward and complain so that their complaints can be investigated," Mboro said.

"It is a very sad reflection that certain government officials that are charged to deal with the health of the population, can conduct themselves in the manner that this paramedic did," he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Lesetja Mathobela confirmed that assault and intimidation charges had been laid against Mboro.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  healthcare  |  religion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
