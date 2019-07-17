Charges officially withdrawn against Johan Booysen and co-accused

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images)

Racketeering charges against former Hawks head Johan Booysen and his other co-accused in the Cato Manor investigative unit saga have been withdrawn in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

This after new National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi announced on Tuesday last week that the racketeering charges would be withdrawn.

A panel comprising advocates Rodney de Kock, Ivy Thenga, Shareen Riley and Elijah Mamabolo unanimously concluded that, "in respect of the authorisations, a proper case was not made out on the papers presented".

The authorisations had been signed by then-NPA heads Nomgcobo Jiba and Shaun Abrahams.

A series of other charges - including murder, housebreaking and defeating the ends of justice - would be referred back to the acting Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu, to decide whether to prosecute the "individuals who may be implicated in those matters".

More to follow.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter