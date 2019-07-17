 

Charges officially withdrawn against Johan Booysen and co-accused

2019-07-17 11:39

Kaveel Singh

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images)

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images)

Racketeering charges against former Hawks head Johan Booysen and his other co-accused in the Cato Manor investigative unit saga have been withdrawn in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

This after new National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi announced on Tuesday last week that the racketeering charges would be withdrawn.

A panel comprising advocates Rodney de Kock, Ivy Thenga, Shareen Riley and Elijah Mamabolo unanimously concluded that, "in respect of the authorisations, a proper case was not made out on the papers presented".

The authorisations had been signed by then-NPA heads Nomgcobo Jiba and Shaun Abrahams.

A series of other charges - including murder, housebreaking and defeating the ends of justice - would be referred back to the acting Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu, to decide whether to prosecute the "individuals who may be implicated in those matters".

More to follow.

Read more on:    npa  |  johan booysen  |  durban  |  corruption  |  crime
