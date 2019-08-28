Charges withdrawn against Lentegeur baby rape accused

The case against a man accused of the rape of a one-year-old baby has been withdrawn pending a DNA report, the Western Cape police said.

"The case against [the man] was withdrawn by the senior public prosecutor (SPP) pending [a] DNA report," said spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk on Wednesday.

The man has however been warned to stay out of Mitchells Plain for his own safety.

The DNA analysis has been prioritised by the SPP for a report.

The 57-year-old man was initially remanded until his next appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court, which was set down for September 9.

READ: Man accused of raping 1-year-old baby in Cape Town to stay behind bars

Initially two people were taken into custody for the rape in Woodlands, Lentegeur, last week.

One person was released, and the 57-year-old appeared in court.

He was supposed to have stayed behind bars until his next appearance.

In the meantime, police said on Tuesday they are still waiting for the results of DNA samples sent for analysis regarding the rape of an 8-month-old baby in Bontehewel.

A case of rape was reported to the police on June 29.

In that case, the baby's mother also noticed something was wrong when checking the baby's nappy.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.