Violent scenes outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg have surfaced on social media on Thursday as property was torched, apparently by staff members.

According to the reports, the hospital shut down after the property was set alight and entrances were blocked.

It was also said that patients were threatened.

According to an eNCA post on Twitter, hospital staff were protesting over grievances, which include the non-payment of overtime.



More to follow.