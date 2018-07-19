Charred assault rifle found after murder of another Serbian man in Joburg

A burnt assault rifle was found after a motorist believed to be a Serbian man whose name has been linked to a paramilitary group was murdered while driving in Randburg on Tuesday.

Several Serbian publications have identified the motorist as Darko Kulic, who was a member of the Serbian Guard. His is the second reported killing of a Serbian man in Johannesburg in less than three months.

He was murdered in Olivedale, Randburg, in an apparent hit, while two others were wounded in the incident.

After the shooting, police said that two suspects driving in a white Mercedes-Benz had fired at the car.

On Tuesday, the company BCI Security said in a post on social media that its armed response officers had recovered the vehicle and weapon that were used in the shooting.

A post on the company's Facebook page said a member of the public approached one of its officers and reported a vehicle on fire in the veld near Christiaan de Wet Road, in Allen's Nek.

"Our armed response officer, operations team and K-9 unit went to the location given by the member of the public to investigate," it said.

'Charred assault rifle' in burnt-out car

"Upon arrival they found a burnt-out shell of a Mercedes-Benz and found a charred assault rifle lying on the back seat."

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele on Thursday confirmed to News24 that a burnt assault rifle was discovered after the shooting.



(PHOTO: BCI Security) (PHOTO: BCI Security)

"We are following the leads. There's nothing we can confirm further," he said.

Previous murders

On April 25, Milan Djuricic, said to be an intelligence operative from Serbia, was gunned down in Strijdom Park in Johannesburg.

He was murdered just 11 days before South African state security contract agent George Darmanovic was shot dead in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 6.

A highly-placed source previously told News24 that Darmanovic had been viewed in intelligence circles as being part of a parallel intelligence unit.

Until his murder, Darmanovic had for years been distributing wide-ranging information and claims – against top politicians and police officers – to several well-placed individuals in South Africa who were able to influence the news cycle.

Djuricic was friends with Dobrosav Gavric, also from Serbia, who was driving underworld kingpin and rumoured National Intelligence Agency operative Cyril Beeka around when he was murdered in Cape Town on March 21, 2011.

Both Djuricic and Gavric were wanted in Serbia over their convictions for the assassination of that country's most-feared warlord, Zeljko Raznatovic, better known as Arkan, in 2000.

Nightclub security links

Gavric faces 35 years in jail in Serbia for this, but remains in prison in South Africa following his arrest after Beeka's murder.

Darmanovic had known Beeka, as they had operated in the same intelligence circles, and was more recently also in contact with suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who faces an extortion charge in Cape Town linked to a nightclub security takeover, and who had been close to Beeka.

Modack, along with four co-accused, are expected back in the Cape Town Regional Court next week.