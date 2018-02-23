Charred body found in boot of burning car at train station in Cape Town

What To Read Next

Cape Town – The charred body of a woman was found in the boot of a burning BMW at Diep River railway station in Cape Town on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

"After the fire was extinguished, the burnt body of a female was found in the boot of the vehicle," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

ALSO READ: Police probing possible link between missing woman and burnt remains

Earlier that day, a 57-year-old woman was reported missing by a relative at the Diep River police station.

"[The woman] was last seen leaving her Constantia residence yesterday morning in her green BMW sedan," said Traut.

However, the police believe it is too soon to make an assumption or link the woman's disappearance to the burning vehicle.



ALSO READ: Manhunt launched after missing woman found dead

