 

Charred remains found in car at Cape Town station not yet identified

2018-02-26 14:34

Tammy Petersen

PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Cape Town – The charred remains found in the boot of a car at Diep River train station have not yet been identified as police await the outcome of a post-mortem, authorities said on Monday.

Video footage and "other possible evidence" were being reviewed, provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

It was "too soon" to link the body to the disappearance of missing Constantia mom Gill Packham, who went missing on the same day.

According to missing persons organisation The Pink Ladies, she was on her way to Springfield Convent School in Wynberg, but never arrived at work.

The 57-year-old was reported missing by a relative on late on Thursday afternoon, Van Wyk said, and was last seen leaving her home that morning in her green BMW sedan.

He confirmed that the car found burning at the train station that night was a BMW model.

The body of an unidentified woman was found in the boot after the fire was extinguished.

"Both matters are currently being investigated by police, and it is too soon to make an assumption or to link the disappearance of Mrs Packham to the burning vehicle," Van Wyk said.

