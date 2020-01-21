 

Check your lotto ticket... you could be a multi-millionaire

2020-01-21 10:57

Riaan Grobler

Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday.

Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday. (Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One lucky person is walking around with a lotto ticket worth R13.8m, and is yet to claim their fortune. 

National lottery operator Ithuba said on Monday that the winning ticket was bought at SuperSpar at the Atlas Mall in Boksburg on the East Rand for the January 8 draw. 

"The winner, who is not known to Ithuba, spent R20 on the winning ticket, using a quick-pick selection method. The winning numbers are: 14, 19, 21, 43, 45, 50, and the bonus ball is 37," Ithuba said. 

"We hope that the winner will make contact with us soon. We encourage all players, especially players from the east of Johannesburg who recently visited the Atlas Mall, to check their tickets," said Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba.

READ | Daily Lotto: Two winners start the week off R100k richer!

Msizi said the winner would be given free counselling and financial advice.

"Becoming an overnight millionaire can be an overwhelming experience for anyone. Our priority is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing win."  

According to Msizi, financial advice was supplied to ensure winners became financially educated and secure.

"Like the rest of the country, we were shocked to learn about a R14m jackpot winner on a popular television show who lost all her winnings within months. This was just before we took over as the new operator in June 2015. It is for this reason that we are adamant about offering all our winners of R50 000 and above financial advice and trauma counselling."


Read more on:    ithuba  |  johannesburg  |  lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

19 domestic and international SAA flights cancelled

2020-01-21 09:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Johannesburg soccer mom makes the circle bigger
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:00 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Dunoon 10:57 AM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's results 2020-01-20 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 