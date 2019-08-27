 

Check your ticket: R141m Powerball winner is still out there

2019-08-27 11:03

Ethan van Diemen

Winning lottery numbers. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Winning lottery numbers. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

If you bought a lottery ticket at a Spar in Groot Brak, near Mossel Bay, you should really go home and find it because you might be the latest South African multimillionaire.

According to a statement from South Africa lottery operator Ithuba, the R141m Powerball winning ticket was bought at a Spar in Groot Brak. The ticket wager was made for a mere R105 at the Quick Pay section of the grocery store.

Ithuba confirmed that the winner had not made contact with the lottery operator to claim the winning ticket. 

The ticket holder joins another new millionaire who won R9m in the Lotto Plus Jackpot on August 21 after only spending R10 on a ticket wager.

It seems the Cape is in favour with Lady Luck of late.

Big win

News24 previously reported that a man from Mitchells Plain won R61m in the July 27 draw of the National Lottery after buying a R20 quick pick ticket at the Total petrol station in Highlands Drive.

It was also his second time, albeit at it a significantly larger win.

Seven years before, he won R75 000, which he used to build a four-roomed house in which his family still lives. Before that, he, his partner and children were living in a back room.

And earlier in August, Business Insider reported that a R23.774m windfall had been waiting for its Gauteng lottery ticket owner.

The person bought the ticket at the Shell Amberfield petrol station in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion. He or she spent R30 and used the Quick Pick option to have numbers randomly assigned.

If the owner doesn't come forward, the amount will be donated to charity.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    ithuba  |  lotto  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

eNCA veteran Ben Said drowns while on holiday in Mozambique

2019-08-27 10:15

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No winners in Monday's draw 2019-08-26 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 