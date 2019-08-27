Check your ticket: R141m Powerball winner is still out there

If you bought a lottery ticket at a Spar in Groot Brak, near Mossel Bay, you should really go home and find it because you might be the latest South African multimillionaire.

According to a statement from South Africa lottery operator Ithuba, the R141m Powerball winning ticket was bought at a Spar in Groot Brak. The ticket wager was made for a mere R105 at the Quick Pay section of the grocery store.

Ithuba confirmed that the winner had not made contact with the lottery operator to claim the winning ticket.

The ticket holder joins another new millionaire who won R9m in the Lotto Plus Jackpot on August 21 after only spending R10 on a ticket wager.

It seems the Cape is in favour with Lady Luck of late.

Big win

News24 previously reported that a man from Mitchells Plain won R61m in the July 27 draw of the National Lottery after buying a R20 quick pick ticket at the Total petrol station in Highlands Drive.

It was also his second time, albeit at it a significantly larger win.

Seven years before, he won R75 000, which he used to build a four-roomed house in which his family still lives. Before that, he, his partner and children were living in a back room.

And earlier in August, Business Insider reported that a R23.774m windfall had been waiting for its Gauteng lottery ticket owner.

The person bought the ticket at the Shell Amberfield petrol station in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion. He or she spent R30 and used the Quick Pick option to have numbers randomly assigned.

If the owner doesn't come forward, the amount will be donated to charity.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter