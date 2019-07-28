 

Checkers apologises for Springboks 'Quota Squad' cake

2019-07-28 15:23

Jenna Etheridge

Herschel Jantjies. (Supplied)

Checkers has distanced itself from a message included on a Springboks cake, that was put on the shelf of one of its stores, ahead of the game against New Zealand this weekend.

Shopper Nathan Kolbe spotted the green and gold cake, with the words "Quota' Squad" under the rugby team's emblem, at the Protea Heights Checkers in Cape Town on Friday.

Next to the cake was a chocolate cake with the New Zealand rugby team's emblem and colours.

Both "large event cakes" were being sold for R179.99.

Posting the image to social media, Kolbe asked: "What are you guys trying to insinuate? I would really like to know!"

In a short statement - "Checkers' apology for Springboks theme cake" - the retailer confirmed the cake was immediately removed when brought to the branch management's attention.

"It was a bad decision taken by a bakery employee and does not represent the supermarket chain's view."

(Nathan Kolbe/Facebook)

