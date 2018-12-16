Cheryl Zondi gets court order to stop sex tape release - reports

Cheryl
Zondi, the
of Nigerian
pastor Timothy Omotoso, is fighting to prevent an ex-lover from releasing a sex
tape, the first witness in the rape trial . Sunday Times reported
Zondi has reportedly been granted
an interim court order preventing Sandton businessman Michael Brits from
distributing, displaying, selling or making copies of any video or photographs
of a sexual nature that depict Zondi.
According to Zondi's court
application, Brits had reportedly expressed plans to sell the sex tape to
Omotoso in order to tarnish Zondi's reputation and possibly also to obtain a
bribe.
The interim order was granted on
November 2. A full hearing on the matter will be heard in March next year.
Zondi told the Sunday Times that
she had been in a relationship with Brits from February to October last year, however,
she was unaware that a recording had ever been made.
She reportedly first became aware
of his plans after she was contacted on November 1 by Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva,
the chair of the commission for the promotion and protection of the rights of
cultural religious and linguistic communities.
Witness protection programme
According to the Sunday Times,
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva had been contacted by a whistleblower whose friend had socialised
with Brits at a Sandton Hotel on October 30.
During the night he had
reportedly shown photographs and videos involving Zondi and had commented about
plans to conduct a transaction with Omotoso.
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva also told the
Sunday Times that she was aware of a R500 000 bounty, to have Zondi killed,
that was being offered by Omotoso's followers.
Previously, News24 reported that
Zondi remains under the witness protection programme. Recently, Zondi reported
that she had laid a complaint with the Public Protector in order to
that assisted
victims more productively. promote changes to the system
The 22-year-old university
student previously testified in the trial of Omotoso and his two co-accused in
the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth. They are facing 63 charges and
34 alternative charges, which include rape, sexual assault and racketeering.
Earlier this month, Zondi
to help women
and children who have been abused. launched her own foundation
Omotoso's trial is expected to
resume on February 4, next year.