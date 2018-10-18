 

Chikane's death a 'tremendous blow to ANC and society'

2018-10-18 16:01

Mxolisi Mngadi

ANC flag (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images)

ANC flag (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Moses "Moss" Chikane's death is a tremendous blow to the ANC and society at large, the party said on Thursday.

The ANC stalwart died at the age of 69 on Wednesday night after a long illness. He is survived by five sons and a daughter, three brothers and four sisters.

"His sense of integrity and his personal courage set him far apart from many of his peers. He is among the comrades who refused to be corrupted or intimidated in pursuit of the course of the people," the party added.

ALSO READ: ANC stalwart Moss Chikane dies

ANC sent condolences to Chikane's children and family.

"We mourn the loss of this gentle giant, whose life was one of service, excellence, and love for his movement. He dedicated his life to, not only serve South African people, but the entire world," the ANC said.

Chikane was the national coordinator of the ANC team responsible for facilitating the return of ANC members from exile in 1994.

"He was among the tacticians of our movement who worked flat out as we prepared for the transition into democracy," the party said.

He 'was never a populist'

Chikane served as a diplomat under the ANC-led government. He served as an ambassador to Germany in 2005 and to Zambia five years later.

"His loss is a tremendous blow to the ANC and society at large. Comrade Moss was never a populist. No one could challenge his record of revolutionary thought, discipline and most importantly, consistent action. Comrade Chikane served the ANC with integrity and was part of renewal and restoration of the values of the movement," the party said.

It added that Chikane came from the generation of the activists who fought for justice, freedom and democracy under the banner of the United Democratic Front (UDF), while the ANC was banned.

"It is a matter of great pain that the movement has lost such a humble servant of the people who never wanted glorification of any kind during his work," the ANC said.

Family spokesperson Chikane Chikane told News24 that Chikane's life should be celebrated instead of mourned.

"We are proud that we had a person like him in our midst. He was not only our brother, he was a man of the community. We are proud of him for all the good things he did. Instead of mourning his death, we need to celebrate the good things that he did for us," the family spokesperson said.

He added that, although they were not sure whether Chikane would be given a state funeral, the family expected the funeral to take place next Saturday.

"It can't be beyond that Saturday, that's what we decided this morning (Thursday)," he said.

Read more on:    anc  |  moses chikane  |  obituary

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DNA confirms unknown suspect in Hannah Cornelius rape, murder

2018-10-18 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Hit it between the eyes' – elephants charge at hunters after one shot down
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 17 2018-10-17 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 