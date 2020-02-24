 

Child, 3, abandoned for more than an hour in hot car during Cape Town road race

2020-02-24 14:36

Tammy Petersen

A case of child endangerment has been laid against a caregiver by a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement inspector after the woman left a three-year-old child locked in a car in the city on Sunday.

City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the officer was on patrol during the Slave Route Challenge race in Darling Street in the city centre when bystanders alerted him that a child was left unattended in a locked car.

"Concerned about the heat, he managed to gain access to the vehicle through a slightly ajar rear window. He bought the child a juice and returned to the vehicle and waited for someone to return to the vehicle," Dyason said.

"After about an hour a lady returned and identified herself as the child's caregiver. The officer took both the child and caregiver to SAPS and opened a case of child endangerment."

Dyason said according to his information, the woman did not participate in the race.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a charge was laid at the Cape Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrest so far."

