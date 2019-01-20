 

Child sexual abuse and exploitation: 10 things a new study found

2019-01-20 11:39

Jenni Evans

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) recently released a report on child sexual abuse and exploitation, based on a study of the approach which 40 countries took to such offences.

South Africa was one of the countries included in the study. It ranked 15th out of 40 for its measures to protect children against sexual abuse and exploitation, according to an index the EIU developed.

READ: SA ranks 15th out of 40 countries for anti-sexual abuse measures 

The study also made other observations on the scourge of abuse around the world.

Here are 10 things that emerged from the report, titled Out of the Shadows.

1) Just over half (21) of the 40 countries analysed have legal protections for boys within their child rape laws.

2) Sexual abuse is happening everywhere, regardless of a country's socio-economic status or its citizens' quality of life. 

3) Sexual abuse is increasingly enabled by the internet but at the same time, an experimental internet program is "crawling" the web to find abusive and exploitative images of children to have them reported and removed.

4) Children with disabilities, those displaced through trafficking or forced migration, those living in care institutions and those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender can be especially vulnerable. 

5) At household and community level, chaotic lifestyles resulting from neglect, alcohol and substance abuse are linked to most forms of violence against and among children.

6) The absence of protective relationships and environments are factors that are often predictive of sexual violence against children across cultures.

7) Education (from pre-school upwards) for children and after-school programmes can have a shielding effect, but the increased mobility to school and back raises the risk of sexual abuse.

8) Patriarchal family structures and the association of manhood with heterosexual prowess are linked to violence against women and children.

9) Engaging in sexual activity in front of a child is banned in only 19 of the 40 countries.

10) Social stigmas associated with sexual violence against boys discourage formal reporting and are exacerbated by "macho" masculine norms, homophobia and fears of being viewed as feminine, vulnerable or helpless. Boys must also be taught the language of how to report sexual abuse.

Read the full report here.

Read more on:    sexual abuse  |  child abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The Myeni connection: Bosasa, Zuma and Dudu Myeni

2019-01-20 07:29

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
PHOTO FEATURE: Shembe descend on holy mountain in KZN for annual pilgrimage
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:56 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:14 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 19 January Lottery draw 2019-01-19 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 