The skeletal remains of a child found at a military base in Durban on Monday. (Supplied)

Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains of a child during construction at a military facility.

Durban Search and Rescue personnel and other officials were called out to a water treatment plant below Bluff Military Base on Monday.

The pieces of skeleton were exposed during excavation. Brighton police said an inquest docket had been opened.

The discovery comes a week after Durban search and rescue operators were called out to a scene where passersby heard the cries of a baby stuck in a stormwater drain last Monday.

The rescue effort, involving the police's Search and Rescue Unit and emergency personnel, continued for three hours.

After she emerged unharmed, the baby's attending physician at Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital called her a "miracle baby", saying her survival in the drain was "incredible".

Department of Health staff unofficially named the baby Sibanisethu (Our Light) an she was said to be doing well.

Officials said at the time that she would be taken to a place of safety once discharged from hospital.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter